Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Shares Up 1.1%

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.91. 73,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 399,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period.

About Main Sector Rotation ETF

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.