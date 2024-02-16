Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$219.90 and last traded at C$217.54, with a volume of 88325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$252.00 to C$256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$236.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The stock has a market cap of C$40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$206.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$201.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

