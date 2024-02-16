Insider Buying: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $24,230.71 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,230.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,093,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,188.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 10,650 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $43,558.50.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 74,841 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $306,099.69.

On Monday, November 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 7,307 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $30,397.12.

On Friday, November 17th, Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 5,003 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,512.30.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

