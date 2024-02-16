HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $730.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $630.00 to $730.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $608.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $356.07 and a 12 month high of $660.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $578.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.19.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in HubSpot by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in HubSpot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

