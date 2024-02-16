Holistic Financial Partners Sells 22 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.61.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $726.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $204.21 and a one year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

