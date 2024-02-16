Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $11.90. Healthcare Services Group shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 165,549 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

