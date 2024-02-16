Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPN opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

