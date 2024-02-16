Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Evercore ISI

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.15.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

