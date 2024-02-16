Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 9,020,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,393.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,624 shares of company stock worth $5,335,402. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

