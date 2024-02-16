Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

