FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after buying an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $51.74 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

