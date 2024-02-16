F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.23.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total value of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,832. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

