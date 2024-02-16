Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.84. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

