Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Gap Up to $54.50

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.50, but opened at $58.01. Eversource Energy shares last traded at $57.01, with a volume of 906,952 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -214.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ES. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after purchasing an additional 488,392 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,455,000 after buying an additional 246,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

