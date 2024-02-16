Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

