Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Encore Wire Stock Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ WIRE opened at $238.15 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.23 and its 200 day moving average is $190.92.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Wire
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
