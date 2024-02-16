Diamondback Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $4.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.46 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $178.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.78. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $179.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

