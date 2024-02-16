Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 80,093 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 21,310.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,699,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,820,000 after buying an additional 6,668,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,149,000 after buying an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 5,353.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,026,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 1,007,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 27.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Elenio acquired 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $30,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 282,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,056.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $848,325. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.