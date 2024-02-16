Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 23,110 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,471 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,299,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,386,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.5 %

ANF stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $120.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,447 shares of company stock worth $13,511,615. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.