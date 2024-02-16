Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 15,635 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,635 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after purchasing an additional 353,370 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.6% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.56 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

