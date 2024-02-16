Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 7,807 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,264,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth $5,561,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 48.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.7 %

MTN stock opened at $228.04 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.88%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

