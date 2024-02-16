Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 1,985 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $125.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $127.36.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,889. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.14.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

