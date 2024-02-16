Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 226.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Innospec by 74.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 159.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $125.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.98. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.87.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.