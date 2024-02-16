Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 638,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,593,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

WestRock Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE WRK opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -18.01%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

