Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 332.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TFX opened at $255.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

