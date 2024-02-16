Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.59.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

