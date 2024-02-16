Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 117,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

CGTX stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

