Citigroup Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Neutral

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arvinas

Arvinas Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Shares of ARVN opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.96. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.