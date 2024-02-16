Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Update

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the January 15th total of 709,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Castor Maritime stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. Castor Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castor Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castor Maritime by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Castor Maritime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Castor Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

