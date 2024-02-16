Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 1.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00. The stock traded as low as C$4.63 and last traded at C$4.66. 99,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,159,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEED

Insider Activity

Canopy Growth Price Performance

In other news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$31,186.62. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41. The firm has a market cap of C$440.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.23, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.09.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.