Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHH. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howard Hughes

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 54,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $3,939,138.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,525,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,908,336.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 54,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,939,138.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,525,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,908,336.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 241,985 shares of company stock valued at $17,793,478 and have sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howard Hughes

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.