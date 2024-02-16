Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HHH. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HHH opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.40.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.
Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
