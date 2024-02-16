Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 22,800 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after buying an additional 376,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,637,000 after buying an additional 107,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $64.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

