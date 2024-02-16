Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $1.36 Million in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 154.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $61.15 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANM

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.