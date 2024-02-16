Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $252.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.77 and a fifty-two week high of $252.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

