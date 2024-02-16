Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,196,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Western Union by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 428,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Western Union by 312.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 94,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 72,137 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.