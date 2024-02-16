Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,401 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.07 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,515.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.