Brokers Set Expectations for Vitalhub Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:VHI)

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vitalhub in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vitalhub’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vitalhub’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

VHI stock opened at C$5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53. The company has a market cap of C$248.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.35 and a twelve month high of C$5.74.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

