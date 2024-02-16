Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $109.31 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,294,000 after purchasing an additional 785,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,999,000 after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,543,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,593,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,820,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,782,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after acquiring an additional 893,998 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

