Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,968 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Bio-Techne worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

