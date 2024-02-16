Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.76

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 6861104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $2,910,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Barrick Gold by 53.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 524,618 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,995,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $255,406,000 after buying an additional 1,769,110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,047,402 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $73,519,000 after buying an additional 367,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $880,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

