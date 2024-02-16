Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.