Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.91.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $14.61 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

