Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOLD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.91.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.