Bank Of America (Bofa) Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.04.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Activity at DraftKings

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

