Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $23.45. Avantor shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 2,207,010 shares.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

