Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVTR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Avantor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after purchasing an additional 211,189 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,196,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,660,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,077,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

