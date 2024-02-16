Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.
Shares of AVNS opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
