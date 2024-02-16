Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Short Interest Up 23.3% in January

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 964,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avanos Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 391.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,272,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 52.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $19.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.