ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

ASML stock opened at $929.84 on Wednesday. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $954.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $790.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $366.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in ASML by 29.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 9,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

