Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 39.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $83.95 on Friday. Arcosa has a one year low of $55.47 and a one year high of $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

