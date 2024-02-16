Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 863,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 698,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $54.87 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

