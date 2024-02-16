Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $143.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Airbnb stock opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $158.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total value of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Airbnb by 8.1% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 83.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

